Westmont Women Dominate Against Menlo

College Basketball

Aysia Shellmire scored 20 points (8-12 from the floor) and Aimee Brakken went 5-8 from the three-point line and 6-9 overall (17 points) to lead sixth ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (22-3, 11-2 GSAC) to a 76-35 victory over Menlo (9-17, 2-11). Lauren McCoy also scored in the double-digits with 13 points, and Joy Krupa led in rebounds with 10.

The Warriors seized significant momentum in the first quarter when they went on an 18-3 run to take a 21 point lead and ultimately end the quarter up 28-7 – Kayla Sato put up a layup and hit a three-pointer, Brakken hit a three-pointer, Shellmire put up two layups, Morgan Haskin made a free throw, and Krupa put up two layups.

The Warriors continued this momentum and went on a 10-2 run to start off the second quarter (38-9). Ultimately, the first half ended in a score of 48-16, favoring Westmont. The Warriors embarked upon the third quarter with another 10-2 run to take a 40 point lead (58-18), however, the Oaks continued to battle and went on an 8-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter (71-33).

Overall, the Warriors out-rebounded the Oaks 46-19 and had a shooting percentage of 52.9 to Menlo’s 29.2.

With only three conference games remaining, the Warriors are second in the GSAC standings behind No. 3 Vanguard (24-2, 12-1). Seventeenth ranked Biola (20-6, 11-3) is in third place.

This coming Saturday, Feb. 18, Westmont Women’s Basketball will host William Jessup on its senior night. The women’s game will be at 7:30 as a part of the nationwide Play for Kay initiative to raise funds to support women’s cancer research.