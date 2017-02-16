Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:21 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Women Dominate Against Menlo

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | February 16, 2017 | 7:51 p.m.

Aysia Shellmire scored 20 points (8-12 from the floor) and Aimee Brakken went 5-8 from the three-point line and 6-9 overall (17 points) to lead sixth ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (22-3, 11-2 GSAC) to a 76-35 victory over Menlo (9-17, 2-11). Lauren McCoy also scored in the double-digits with 13 points, and Joy Krupa led in rebounds with 10.

The Warriors seized significant momentum in the first quarter when they went on an 18-3 run to take a 21 point lead and ultimately end the quarter up 28-7 – Kayla Sato put up a layup and hit a three-pointer, Brakken hit a three-pointer, Shellmire put up two layups, Morgan Haskin made a free throw, and Krupa put up two layups.

The Warriors continued this momentum and went on a 10-2 run to start off the second quarter (38-9). Ultimately, the first half ended in a score of 48-16, favoring Westmont. The Warriors embarked upon the third quarter with another 10-2 run to take a 40 point lead (58-18), however, the Oaks continued to battle and went on an 8-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter (71-33).

Overall, the Warriors out-rebounded the Oaks 46-19 and had a shooting percentage of 52.9 to Menlo’s 29.2.

With only three conference games remaining, the Warriors are second in the GSAC standings behind No. 3 Vanguard (24-2, 12-1). Seventeenth ranked Biola (20-6, 11-3) is in third place.

This coming Saturday, Feb. 18, Westmont Women’s Basketball will host William Jessup on its senior night. The women’s game will be at 7:30 as a part of the nationwide Play for Kay initiative to raise funds to support women’s cancer research.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 