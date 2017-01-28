Westmont Women Dominate Hope International in GSAC Matchup

College Basketball

(FULLERTON, Calif.) Lauren McCoy put up 19 points (7-7 from the floor) and pulled down nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Westmont Women’s Basketball (19-1, 9-0 GSAC) to its 16th consecutive win and ninth conference victory against Hope International – the final score was 78-26.

Along with McCoy, three other Warriors scored in the double-digits: Aysia Shellmire, Kayla Sato, and Cora Chan contributed 11 points each. Additionally, Aimee Brakken went three for five from the three-point line with nine points.

For the first 6:38 of the game, Westmont dominated the scoring with a 17-0 run – Shellmire had a layup and the subsequent free throw, McCoy put up three layups and two free throws, Chan hit a three-pointer, and Brakken made a three-pointer. By the end of the first period, the Warriors held an 18 point lead and led 21-3. Throughout the game, Westmont would build upon this lead.

The Warriors held the Royals to only seven points in the first half, and ended the half with a 30 point lead (37-7). In the second half, the Royals more than doubled their first half score and put up 19 points. However, Westmont carried over their offensive success from the first half and put up 41 more points in the second. Westmont had a field goal percentage of 51.9, while the Royals shot at 19.6.

With nine out of their 16 conference matchups behind them, the Warriors will strive to remain undefeated in conference as they travel to La Mirada next Tuesday January 31 to play No. 21 Biola (16-5, 7-2 GSAC).