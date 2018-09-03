Westmont Women Draw With Southern Oregon

Soccer

Freshman Eliya Lowe scored her first collegiate goal, but NAIA No. 8 Westmont Women's Soccer (3-0-1) had to settle for a 1-1 double-overtime tie against the Raiders of Southern Oregon (1-1-1). Lowe's goal in the 69th minute provided the equalizer, but the Warriors couldn't find a way to take the lead.

"I thought overall we struggled to find a consistency throughout the game," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "We had bouts of high energy and moments where we looked dangerous going forward. On the other end of things, I think we allowed a series of mistakes that showed inconsistency of tempo throughout the course of the game."

Westmont outshot Southern Oregon 20-6 and held a 9-2 advantage of shots on goal. During the 20 minutes of overtime, the Warriors outshot the Raiders 8-0, placing five of their attempts on frame. Westmont also claimed an 11-1 advantage on corner kicks over the course of the game.

"Credit to Southern Oregon, I thought they had a high work rate and did everything they could to disrupt our tempo," said Cappuccilli. "At the same time, I felt like we earned enough opportunities to have capitalized and put the game away. Especially, earning enough set pieces, including corner kicks, to have capitalized. Unfortunately, we did not take advantage of the opportunities we created for ourselves."

Lowe's goal came after Teagan Matye served a ball into the box from the right touch line. Matye's pass bounced off a defender's back and toward Lowe. Lowe took one touch, then fired away from seven yards out as Raiders' keeper Kailey Lemon rushed towards her. Lowe's shot slipped past the keep and into the waiting net.

Southern Oregon's goal came in the 24th minute of play. Mia Volpatti drove towards the goal then passed to her right where Kiani Pandoliano was waiting. Pandoliano also scored from seven yards out.

The Warriors will look to return to their winning ways on Wednesday when they head north to face off against the Sunbirds of Fresno Pacific (0-1-1).