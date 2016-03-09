Westmont Women Earn No. 1 seed for NAIA Tournament

College Basketball

No. 2-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (28-3) will face the unranked Huston-Tillotson Rams (20-6) from Austin, Texas in the first round of the 2016 NAIA Division I National Championship Tournament. Westmont is the top seed in their quadrant of the 32-team bracket while Huston-Tillotson is the eighth seed.

The Warriors and Rams are scheduled to tip-off next Thursday, March 17, at 6:15 p.m. CDT (4:15 p.m. PDT), the second day of first round games. The tournament will take place at the Independence Events Center in Independence, Missouri.

These two teams have never met before and have no common opponents this season.

The Rams have four players who average in double-digit scoring. Junior guard Deandra Darjean leads the pack with an average of 16.9 points per game while shooting at 42.8 percent, senior guard Ariel Callis has an average of 15.2 points per game while shooting at 43.0 percent, senior guard Porscha Jewell puts up an average of 13.7 points per game while shooting at 41.3 percent, and sophomore guard Lolita Franklin has an average of 11.0 points per game while shooting at 33.7 percent.

Darjean also leads the team on the boards and pulls down an average of 7.9 rebounds per game.

As a team, the Rams have a team shooting percentage of 41.5 – 20th best in the NAIA – and an average of 76.5 points a game – ninth best in the NAIA.

As a team, the Warriors rank sixth in the NAIA in field goal percentage at 43.8 and second in three-point field goal percentage at 39.1. The Warriors are tough defensively as well, as they only give up an average of 53.23 points per game – third in the NAIA.