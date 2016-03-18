Westmont Women Eliminated From NAIA Tournament in Second Round

College Basketball

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Top-seeded Westmont Women’s Basketball fell to fifth-seeded Lindsey Wilson, 63-59, in the second round of the NAIA National Tournament.

The Blue Raiders went on a 10-3 run to start out the game and the Warriors answered with an 11-2 run that lasted until midway into the second quarter and took a four-point lead (21-17). Aimee Brakken had a three-pointer and a jump shot, Lauren Sende had two free throws, Krissy Karr had a jump shot, and Moran Haskin had a layup.

The first half ended with the Warriors ahead 31-29. In the third quarter, the Warriors outscored the Blue Raiders 14-10 to gain a six point lead, their largest of the game (45-39).

It was in the fourth quarter that Lindsey Wilson caught fire as it outscored the Warriors 24-14. Within the last five minutes of the game, they went on a 12-3 point run to take a six point lead (54-60). With only one minute remaining, the Warriors attempted to close the gap, but ultimately could not.

The Blue Raiders, who are the fifth best scoring team in the NAIA, had a shooting percentage of 46.9. The Warriors shot at 33.8 percent.

Head coach Kirsten Moore reflected on the team’s accomplishments this season and on the graduating seniors.

“I am so proud of what this team has accomplished this year and I think this team really worked to be great and accomplish so much. This really hurts right now because I think this team had a lot to give but when we have a little bit more time on it we will definitely be able to be proud of the effort that this group gave as well as just who they were and what they fought to be. They fought to be about the right things, they fought to be a team first, and I thought even till the final buzzer tonight we were competing and fighting for the right things and so I am proud off them for that.”

“The hardest part about this, in addition to not ending the way we wanted to, is having the careers of our three seniors end here at Westmont,” continued Moore. “All three of them have been really incredible. Lauren and Karlie are the winningest Warriors in school history – two final fours, a national championship, two GSAC tournament championships – that is impressive; and Krissy came in and elevated our program in the last couple years to even higher levels than we were without her. We are going to miss those three – I am really proud of what they brought, proud of what they stood for, and proud of what this team stood for this year.”