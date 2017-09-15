Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:26 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Westmont Women End Soccer Drought Against Azusa Pacific

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | September 15, 2017 | 9:03 p.m.

A pair of goals by Jackie Lopez and another by Renee Gonsalves gave NAIA sixth-ranked Westmont Women's Soccer a 3-2 victory over Azusa Pacific – the first win over the Cougars since 2009.

The game didn't start well for the Warriors as they gave up a goal in just the second minute of play. Azusa's Stephanie Lossau scored from 15 yards out after receiving a pass from Kelsey Bushman.

"After getting scored on in the initial minutes of the game, we didn't drop our heads," said coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "We were able to work our way back into the half, finding a rhythm as the minutes progressed."

The Warriors and Cougars would play scoreless soccer the rest of the opening frame. That would change in the second minute of the second half.

Bri Johnson played a beautiful ball that split Azusa's center backs and Jackie burst into the space one-on-one with a defender. She muscled her way to score the equalizer."

Less than seven minutes later, Lopez struck again.

Savannah Scott broke up the line and served a cross into the box and Lopez finished it.

It took just over five minutes for Azusa to regroup and tie the game at two goals apiece. Lossau passed the ball from the right side into the box and Emilie Allum chipped a shot past the goal line.

Less than a minute and one-half later, Gonsalves headed in the game winner

"We had a direct free kick on the left side of the 18-yard box," explained Cappuccilli. "Haylee Lopes served in a well-weighted ball that Renee timed perfectly."

