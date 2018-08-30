Westmont Women Erase Early Deficit, Beat Marymount 3-1

Soccer

Westmont Women's Soccer (3-0), ranked eighth in the NAIA, rallied from an early deficit, responding with three unanswered goals for a 3-1 win over Marymount on Wednesday in Palos Verdes.

Down 1-0 after conceding a goal in the 12th minute, Hailey Parker of the Warriors scored in the 33rd minute off an assist from Katie Stella. Eleven minutes later, Stella scored her first collegiate goal to give Westmont a 2-1 lead at halftime.

"We have now had seven individuals on our team score goals, which is a notable mark for us," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "I was happy to see Hailey Parker notch her first goal on the season today. I thought she led well when we were down a goal early in the first half. She did a lot of work on the defensive end in looking to press Marymount up the field. That gave us some momentum later in the half and we capitalized on two goals to give us a lead at halftime.

"Early in the second half, we brought a better level of energy and focus and we were able to capitalize on a goal in the opening minutes."

That energy and focus resulted in Avalon Albright's fourth goal of the year in the 47th minute. Albright was assisted by Maddi Berthoud.

"Overall, we are continuing to grow each game," said Cappuccilli. "Every opponent we face is going to show us something different and new and we have to be ready and prepared to respond to what they are showing us."

The Warriors will continue the 2018 campaign on Monday at noon when they host Southern Oregon.