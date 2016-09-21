Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:59 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Women Escape With 2-1 Win in GSAC Opener

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | September 21, 2016 | 8:03 p.m.

Brooke Lillywhite converted a penalty kick in the 67th minute to clinch third-ranked Westmont women’s soccer its first Golden State Athletic Conference win of the season, a 2-1 decision over Hope International on Wednesday in Fullerton.

Hailey Parker drew a foul in the penalty area and Lillywhite stepped up and delivered the eventual game winner.

"I have full confidence in Brooke’s composure to be able to handle a pressure situation like that,” said Westmont coach Chantel Cappuccilli.

Within the first 20 minutes of play the undefeated Warriors had all of the offensive action, with three shots and a corner kick.

However, in the 21st minute the Royals capitalized on their first chance on goal after they drew a foul and earned a free kick from 35 yards out. Leigha Williams took the free kick and found the head of Jazzmyn Esquivel to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Westmont’s Maddi Berthoud answered back 20 seconds later. The goal began when Hope International goalkeeper Jacqueline Talley deflected a shot by Lillywhite. Berthoud then capitalized off of the rebound with a slotted shot into the left side of the goal.

The Royals battled to even the score until the final whistle and had three shots and a corner kick within the last four minutes of the game. But the Warriors kept them at bay.

"Hope International did well against us today and put us under a good amount of defensive pressure,” noted Cappuccilli. “We had significant offensive opportunities going forward, but we just didn’t capitalize in the moments that we should have.”

Westmont had 22 shots, with nine of those shots on goal; the Royals had seven shots, with two on goal.

“I believe that our response to come back from a moment like that was big,” reflected Cappuccilli. “You are on the road and you go down a goal, so what is your character going to say in that moment? Not every game is going to look the same and you have to be able to respond appropriately and so I was proud of our character response today.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 