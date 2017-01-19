Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:28 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Westmont Women Escape With OT Win Against Master’s

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | January 19, 2017 | 8:40 p.m.

Westmont rebounded from a 21-9 first-quarter deficit and beat The Master's 61-58 in overtime in a GSAC Women's Basketball game on Thursday at Murchison Gym.

Three Warriors scored in the double digits: Aysia Shellmire and Kayla Sato each put up 16 points and Morgan Haskin had 10.

The Master’s earned back the lead when they went on a 7-0 run to start out the fourth quarter (46-48. However, Aimee Brakken and Sato hit back-to-back three-pointers to give Westmont a four point lead with 5:15 to play (52-48). The Warriors maintained this lead until Cubello and Ashley Bartow put up back-to-back layups to tie the game for the seventh time with only 1:25 remaining (52-52). 

With 23 seconds remaining, the Mustangs had possession of the ball, but Westmont’s defense remained tight and tough. The ball was inbounded and when the clock ran all the way down to 13 seconds, Cora Chan poked the ball out of the hands of a Master’s player to earn the Warriors possession of the ball. The Warriors could not convert this possession into a basket, and the game went into a five minute overtime period.

With 1:42 remaining in overtime, the game was tied for the eighth time at 56-56. The scored remained tied until Shellmire put up a layup, drew the foul, and made the subsequent free throw to give the Warriors a three-point lead with only 23 seconds remaining. The Master’s Hannah Forrar answered with a layup to make it a one point game with nine seconds remaining. The ball was inbounded to Brakken, who was fouled and sent to the charity strip with six seconds remaining; with great composure, she made both free-throws to close out the game.

Coming up this Saturday, Westmont will continue conference play with a home game against San Diego Christian (3-4, 13-5 GSAC) at 5:30 p.m.

