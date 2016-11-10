Westmont Women Fall to Biola in GSAC Semifinals

Soccer

In the semifinal round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament, 10th-ranked Westmont fell to No. 8 Biola by a score of 1-0.

The game winning goal came in the 41st minute when Biola goalkeeper Christina Rodriguez punted the ball over the Westmont back line and Sarah Jeffries chased it down deep into the 18-yard box and converted it into a goal with a shot into right side netting.

“Within the first half we were able to implement what we needed to tactically to dominate,” explained head coach Cappuccilli. “All in all we had a significant amount of opportunities within the first half to potentially put us in a position to get a goal, however it didn’t come off how we would have hoped and they connected on one of their opportunities.”

In the first half the Warriors (15-3-2) had 14 shots and Biola (15-0-2) had five. Overall, the Warriors outshot Biola 26-12.

“I think moving into the second half we found that we were going to have to go and get the goal and so we lost a bit of our possession,” noted Cappuccilli. “Ultimately one just didn’t come off for us. I think losing a match 1-0 in a setting where we feel like we could have come away successful, is challenging.”

The Warriors will now wait until this coming Monday morning to find out if they will receive an at-large bid into the NAIA National Tournament.