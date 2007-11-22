Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:54 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Women Fall to Cal Baptist

Scoreless final three minutes result in Warriors' 71-68 loss in GSAC opener.

By Ron Smith | November 22, 2007 | 7:00 a.m.

The Westmont women’s basketball team  (2-1, 0-1) suffered a disappointing 71-68 loss at California Baptist  in Riverside on Tuesday in what was the opening game of the Golden State Athletic Conference  for both teams. Sophomore post player Alisha Heglund, and sophomore guards Amber Stevens and Jessica Case each recorded 14 points while junior forward Annie Johnson added another 12 for the Warriors.

With the scored tied at two points, Westmont put on a 6-0 run with two buckets by Heglund and a third by senior forward Stephanie Anderson. But California Baptist responded with three baskets of its own to tie the game at eight with six minutes expired from the game clock.

Layups by Westmont freshman guard Elizabeth Evancoe (nine points, three rebounds) and California Baptist guard Nicole Davis (26 points, six assists) advanced the score to 10-10. But Davis was fouled on the play and converted on the free throw to make the score 11-10 in favor of the home team. Davis made 10 of 11 attempts from the charity stripe in the game.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Evancoe and Case gave the Warriors a 16-11 advantage with 10:53 remaining in the first half. The Warriors stretched that lead to nine over the next five minutes, culminating with a layup by Heglund with 5:35 showing on the clock and 29-20 showing on the scoreboard.

But the Lancers took advantage of four Warrior turnovers in the next two and a half minutes, putting on a 13-0 run to claim a 33-29 lead. By halftime, Cal Baptist was up 38-33.

Westmont scored 10 of the first 13 points in the second half to regain the lead (43-41) with 14:15 to play. A seesaw battle ensued that saw five lead changes and four ties over the next eight minutes and 15 seconds. A three-pointer by Stevens tied the game at 62 with six minutes to play. But the Lancers responded with a 9-1 run over the next minute and a half, putting the Warriors in a 71-63 hole.

Westmont scored the next five points to cut the margin to just three points (71-68). But Johnson’s three-point field goal with 3:03 to play was the end of the scoring by either team. Just three points away, the Warriors could get no closer in the final agonizing three minutes. The Lancers did not score in the final four and a half minutes of the game.

Westmont shot 47.1 percent from three-point range, but managed just 35.6 percent from within the arc (16 of 45) and 48 percent from the free-throw line (12 of 25). Eighteen offensive rebounds helped the Warriors to a 43-40 advantage on the boards. Heglund had seven rebounds, Johnson tallied six and Stevens and case each had five. Stevens and Brittney Crawford led the team in assists with three each. Westmont tallied nine steals with Stevens accounting for five.

The Warriors will hit the road Tuesday, traveling to No. 16 Azusa Pacific (3-0, 1-0) for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 