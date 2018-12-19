Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Westmont Women Fall to Lewis-Clark State

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | December 19, 2018 | 9:53 p.m.

In a defensive battle between two teams nicknamed the 'Warriors', Lewis-Clark State of Idaho (11-2) came out ahead, defeating No. 11 Westmont (8-4) by a score of 58-49. The match-up was the final game of the 2018 Westmont Holiday Classic at Murchison Gymnasium.

The two teams battled to a 12-12 tie in the first quarter with neither team holding more than a two-point advantage. In the second quarter, LC State produced a 10-2 run in the first seven and one-half minutes to take a 24-14 lead. With under a minute remaining in the first half, a three-pointer by Maud Ranger, her second of the game, drew Westmont to within seven and produced a 24-17 halftime score.

The teams played an even third quarter with both squads scoring 13 points, making the score 37-30 headed into the fourth quarter.

The first three and one-half minutes of the final frame proved to be Westmont's undoing. LC State produced an 11-0 run to make the score 48-30 with 6:35 remaining in regulation.

Westmont, however, turned the tide and came within four points of closing the gap. An offensive rebound by Sydney Brown resulted in a layup and the first points of the quarter for Westmont. A pair of free throws by Kaitlin Larson cut deficit to 14 (48-34) with 5:18 to play. Then a jumper by Stefanie Berberabe made it a 48-36 game with 4:41 left on the clock.

A three-point shot by LC State's Abby Farmer pushed the lead back to 15 (51-36), but Westmont recorded the next eight points to pull within seven (51-44). Berberabe contributed the first four points of the run on a layup and two free throws and Lauren Tsuneishi scored the last four points on a three-pointer and a free throw.

With 1:20 to play, Hailey Turner sank a couple of free throws to make the score 53-44 in favor or LC State. Larson then cut the deficit to six points with 46 seconds remaining by collecting an offensive rebound, scoring on a layup while getting fouled and converting the 'and-one' play.

LC State head coach Brian Orr called time out and advanced the ball to his offensive end. However, Westmont forced a turnover on the ensuing inbound pass.

With 28 seconds left, Berberabe got position under the basket and nabbed another offensive board. Her put-back made the score 53-49. 

Unfortunately for Westmont, those were the final points the Warriors would score while LC State converted five free throws in the final seconds.

Larson, Tsuneishi and Berberabe each tallied 12 points for Westmont. Larson recorded a double-double by adding 10 rebounds.

In the Holiday Classic's earlier game, #22 The Master's posted a 78-33 win over Cornerstone of Michigan (2-16).  Stephanie Soares led the Mustangs with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Cornerstone was led by Shelby Nyboer with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Westmont will have one day's rest before hosting #3 Wayland Baptist (Texas). The Flying Queens are 10-1 and making their final stop of a three-game, Southern California road trip. Wayland Baptist fell to The Master's on Monday evening by a score of 64-49. Tonight, however, the Flying Queens upended #1 Vanguard by a score of 60-58. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.    

