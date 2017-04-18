Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Westmont Women Fall to Rival Biola in GSAC Tournament

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | April 18, 2017 | 10:30 p.m.

(INDIAN WELLS, Calif.) In the first round of the Women’s Tennis Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament, fifth seeded Westmont (3-16) faced fourth seeded Biola (7-13) and after going down 1-2 in doubles, the Warriors could not come back in singles and ultimately fell by a score of 2-5.

“It is unfortunate that today did not go in our favor,” explained head coach Ellie Johnson. “While I believe we showed up ready to play, Biola showed up ready to beat us and that is just what they did.”

The Eagles won at numbers two and three doubles with Brooke Sanford and Lauren Lee defeating Bruna Chaves and Zarina Huber 8-3; and Tinisee Kandakai and Katie Boesl defeating Sianna Verdult and Miyana Wagner 8-3. At number one, Westmont’s Isabel Lee and Cade Pierson conquered Madeline Heer and Kelsey Post 8-4.

Biola led 2-1 going into singles, putting the Warriors in the position of having to win four of six singles matches in order to win the overall match – GSAC Tournament matches end when one team gets to five points.

The Eagles earned another point when Post downed Verdult 6-1, 6-1 playing at number five; and Pierson earned the Warriors’ second point, when she defeated Sandford 6-1, 6-1 playing at number two. The Eagles earned the next two points and the overall victory when Kandakai conquered Huber 6-4, 6-1 playing at number four and Heer defeated Lee 7-5, 6-3 playing at number one.

The matches at number three and six were left unfinished - Westmont’s Chaves lost the first set 4-6, and was tied in the second set 5-5 and Westmont’s Wagner lost the first set 5-7 and was up in the second set 3-2 – both matches immediately stopped when the Eagles got to five points.

“Although this is not the way we wanted our season to end, we grew tremendously as a team this year and will carry what we learned this year into next season,” reflected Johnson. “These women were challenged from start to finish this year, but after four months I am beyond proud of our team.

“We started this season with a goal of having unity, and we finished our conference tournament as a team,” continued Johnson. “Our women also maintained the integrity of the game and respected their opponents on and off the court.” 

This young Westmont team, composed of four sophomores and two freshmen, has a lot to look forward to in the seasons to come. “I am not only excited to build off the foundation laid this season, but to execute some of what the team has strived for this season,” concluded Johnson.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 