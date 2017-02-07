Westmont Women Fall to Vanguard in Overtime

College Basketball

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) In a rematch of last season’s Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Championship game, #3 Westmont Women’s Basketball (19-3, 9-2 GSAC) went up against conference leader #5 Vanguard (23-1, 11-0 GSAC) and after being tied by the end of regulation, the Warriors ultimately came up short in overtime, losing by a score of 57-64.

The Warriors worked to get an early lead when they went on an 8-2 run to start out the game – Aimee Brakken hit a jump shot, Lauren McCoy put away two free throws, Cora Chan hit another two free throws, and Shellmire fininished with a jump shot. By the end of the first quarter, the Warriors lead 14-8. In the second quarter, Westmont added one to this lead and ended the first half up by seven (26-19).

In the third quarter, the teams scored back-and-forth until the final four minutes of the quarter, when the Lions went on an 8-2 run to come within one by the end of the quarter (40-39) – Maya Kennedy hit back-to-back three-pointers and Claire Lamunu put up a layup.

In the fourth quarter, the game was tied five different times and for most of the quarter the two teams each took turns leading by one point. With 38 seconds left in regulation, Lauren McCoy hit a free throw to put the Warriors up by one (49-48), and then with ten seconds remaining Vanguard’s Kandyce Smith made a free throw to tie and send the game into a single five minute overtime period.

With 2:45 left in overtime, the game was tied for the eighth time (54-54). Then, Vangaurd’s Victoria Chea hit a three-pointer and Lamunu followed with a layup to give the Lions a five point lead with 1:31 remaining (54-59). Nine seconds later, Westmont’s Chan hit a three-pointer to help the Warriors come within two (57-59). The Warriors strove to close the gap, but could not find the basket; and with 15 seconds on the clock Alyssa Durr hit a three-pointer, to give the Lions a secure five point lead, and ultimately a secure victory.

Three Warriors scored in the double-digits: McCoy had 16 points, Chan had 12, and Brakken had 10. Vanguard’s Lamunu lead all scorers and rebounders with 25 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Vanguard’s Smith and Kennedy also scored in the double-digits with 13 and ten points, respectively.

The Lions (11-0) remain at the top of the GSAC standings with the Warriors (9-2) right behind them in second place. Nineteenth ranked Biola is in third place with a conference record of 8-3, Arizona Christian is in fourth (6-4), #21 The Master’s is in fifth (6-5), and San Diego Christian (4-8) is in sixth. William Jessup (2-8) and Menlo (2-8) are tied in seventh, and Hope International (0-10) is in eigth.

Coming up, the Warriors will host Arizona Christian (12-9, 6-4 GSAC) on Thursday February 9 at 5:30 p.m.