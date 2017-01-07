Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:11 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Women Grind Out Win Over Biola

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | January 7, 2017 | 9:32 a.m.

Third-ranked Westmont (14-1, 4-0 GSAC) remained undefeated in the Golden State Athletic Conference after pulling off a 54-51 women's basketball win against the Biola Eagles (11-4, 2-1 GSAC) on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Kayla Sato with 16 points, Aimee Brakken and Aysia Shellmire each scored 14 points and Lauren McCoy dominated the boards with 12 rebounds on the night.

“It was a really strange game,” reflected head coach Kirsten Moore. “I felt like we couldn’t get into any sort of rhythm all night and I would applaud Biola’s defense for that. We struggled in ways that we don’t usually struggle on the offensive end, but with that being said, we were still able to dial in defensively and get enough stops to be able to stay ahead.” 

Although the Warriors shot at .310 percent (compared to their average field goal percentage of .447), they dominated the boards both offensively and defensively.

“We had great rebounding and had 46 rebounds to their 24,” explained Moore. “Half of our rebounds were offensive, and for us this shows that we stuck with it and tried to figure things out. We stayed persistent even when things weren’t going our way.”

The first half ended with the Warriors ahead 28-22. The third quarter was a defensive grind, with both teams putting up only six points each. 

With 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Warriors led by four points. However, Biola’s Tatum Brimley quickly made it a one-point game when she hit a three-pointer with 20 seconds left on the clock. Westmont’s Cora Chan was fouled and made both free throws to increase Westmont’s lead to three. Then, with only five seconds left on the clock, Biola’s Tatum Brimley answered back with another three-pointer. Westmont inbounded the ball, and Sato was fouled and made both free throws to finish out the game with a three point lead.

Moore pointed to the leadership of Aimee Brakken as an essential element of tonight’s victory

“Brakken is incredibly valuable for us and played with a lot of senior leadership tonight – she played every minute of the game,” said Moore. “She knocked down those threes early on and knocked down a really huge three late in the game. She just stretches the opposing team’s defense because she is such a dangerous shooter and she is also a really gritty, tough, and overall solid defender.” 

Moving deeper into conference play, this coming week the Warriors will travel north to play William Jessup (7-4, 1-2 GSAC) in Rocklin on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Menlo (9-7, 0-3 GSAC) in Atherton on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 