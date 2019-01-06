Westmont Women Hold On In 4th Quarter to Beat William Jessup

College Basketball

Freshman post Kaitlin Larson poured in 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as NAIA No. 15 Westmont Women's Basketball (11-4, 5-1 GSAC) staved off a late rally by William Jessup (12-4, 3-2) to prevail 49-44 in a Golden State Athletic Conference defensive battle.

Fellow freshman post Sydney Brown snatched 18 rebounds, tying her for 10th most by a Warrior in a single game, while recording six points. Junior guard Maud Ranger added 11 points, six rebounds (half from the offensive glass) and three assists.

By the end of the third quarter, Westmont had extended its lead to 15 points (42-27), taking its largest lead of the game on a three-pointer by Lauren Tsuneishi with 37 second showing on the clock.

The fourth quarter, however, produced a reversal of fortunes. Jessup went on a 17-4 run to pull within two points (46-44) with 47 seconds remaining in regulation.

With 19 seconds to play, Westmont missed on a three-point attempt, giving Jessup an opportunity to tie or take the lead. Larson, however, stole the ball and was fouled with 12 seconds remaining. She missed both free throw attempts and Jessup's Lily Hagerty rebounded the ball and quickly called timeout.

When the ball was inbounded in Jessup's front court, Iyree Jarrett came up big with another steal and was immediately fouled. Jarrett made both free throw attempts to put the Warriors up 48-44 with eight seconds remaining.

After a missed three on Jessup's end of the court, Jarrett gathered the rebound and was fouled again with three seconds to play. She made one of two free throws to account for the final score.

While Westmont narrowly avoided the upset, other GSAC teams were not as lucky. Fifth-ranked Vanguard (12-3, 4-1) was upended at home by Arizona Christian (11-6, 4-1) by a score of 69-45. Eleventh-ranked Menlo (11-4, 2-3) was upset by #21 The Master's (12-4, 5-1).

As a result, Westmont and The Master's are tied for first place in the GSAC standings, one-half game ahead of Vanguard and Arizona Christian. William Jessup is in fifth place, one and one-half games behind the leaders and Menlo is in sixth place, two and one-half games back.

The Warriors and Mustangs will meet up next Saturday in Santa Clarita in a battle for first place. Before then, however, Westmont will return to non-conference play by hosting Saint Katherine on Wednesday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.