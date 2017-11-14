Westmont Women Host Eastern Oregon in NAIA Tournament on Saturday

Soccer

Westmont Women's Soccer has been named the No. 7 seed in the NAIA National Tournament and will host Eastern Oregon in the Opening Round on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.

This will be the first meeting between the Warriors (14-3-2)and the Mountaineers (13-3-2).

Eastern Oregon earned an automatic berth in the NAIA Tournament by posting a 2-0 victory over Northwest (Wash.) in the championship game of the Cascade Conference Tournament.

The Mountaineers have outscored their opponents 26-7 this year and have not allowed a goal in their last five games.

The winner of the opening-round match-up advances to the final site in Orange Beach, Ala., where the remainder of the tournament will be played. The second-round game is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. against the winner between No. 10 Columbia (Mo.) and Siena Heights (Mich.).

Westmont Men Play at Marymount

Westmont Men’s Soccer (10-4-3), the newly crowned Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament champions, will play against Marymount University in the Opening Round of the NAIA National Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Palos Verdes.

The two teams met previously in the season on Sept. 14. That game ended in a 1-1 double-overtime draw.

The Mariners of Marymount (14-3-3) earned an automatic bid in the NAIA Tournament as they defeated UC Merced 4-2 on penalty kicks after the championship game of the Cal Pac Conference Tournament ended in a 1-1 draw.

Marymount is the No. 10 seed heading into the tournament and has faced GSAC teams Hope International, Menlo, The Master’s, and Vanguard.

The winner of the opening-round game will go on to play at the final site in Delray Beach, Florida and play the winner of William Woods (Mo.) and No. 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).