College Basketball

Westmont Women Jump on Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Early, Win 65-43

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | November 9, 2018 | 10:10 p.m.

Iyree Jarrett tallied 16 points and Kaitlin Larson recorded 10 points and seven rebounds as NAIA eighth-ranked Westmont Women's Basketball recorded a 65-43 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Friday night in Murchison Gymnasium.

The Warriors (2-0) jumped out to a 13-1 lead, with two field goals each by Larson and Stefanie Berberabe (7 points, 6 rebounds), a three-pointer by Jarrett and a layup by Gabriella Stoll (8 points, 8 rebounds). The first quarter ended with the Warriors up 17-6.

"I am really pleased with our start tonight," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "That is something we have been talking about since Tuesday when we did not have a good start. We talked about what it would look like to have a presence from the beginning. With Maud Ranger out of the game tonight (due to injury), we had four freshmen out there and Lauren Tsuneishi, and we attacked right from the start."

Westmont extended its lead in the second quarter, by outscoring Claremont 18-6. Sydney Brown (8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) scored three times in the frame, while Tsuneishi (6 points, 3 assists, 2 steals), Krissy Miyahara (3 points, 2 assists) and Taylor Rarick (7 points, 2 assists) each connected from long distance.

"We had contributions from so many different people tonight, which is great," noted Moore. "There were a lot of people stepping up and doing some really good things."

Westmont will play host to Westcliff at 5:30 p.m., on Saturdauy.

