Westmont Women Knock Off No. 4 Campbellsville

College Basketball

Aysia Shellmire notched a double-double to lead second-ranked Westmont Warriors to a 59-50 victory over No. 4 Campbellsville in the Rotary Classic Women's Basketball Tournament in Jackson, Tenn. on Saturday.

Shellmire put up 22 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, helping the Warriors (4-1) hand Campbellsville its first loss of the season and gain a split in the power-packed tournament. They opened the tourney with a 56-53 loss against No. 1 Mid-American Nazarene.

Lauren McCoy was also effective on both ends of the floor as she she totaled 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and six blocks.

The Warriors found themselves down 18-7, after the Tigers harnessed early momentum and went on a 10-2 run. The Warriors quickly answered back and gained a two-point lead (20-18) when they started off the second quarter with a nine-point run that lasted for five and a half minutes. Shellmire put up two jump shots, Cora Chan hit a three-pointer, and Kayla Sato had a steal that she converted into a jump shot. Sato was a big contributor with nine points, four assists, and two steals on the night.

The Warriors and Tigers were tied 27-27 at halftime. The teams remained tied until the last 2:13 of the third quarter (34-34) before Westmont’s Maud Ranger and Aimee Brakken hit three-pointers 30 seconds apart to give the Warriors a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter (40-34).

The Warriors held a four-point lead (49-45) with three minutes to go, when they went on a 9-2 run to close out the game. Shellmire had a jump shot and two free-throws and McCoy had three free-throws and a jump shot.

The Warriors (4-1) will return home to Murchison Gymnasium and host California Lutheran on Thursday Dec. 1.