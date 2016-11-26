Westmont Women Lose by 3 Against Top-Ranked Team

College Basketball

NAIA second-ranked Westmont suffered its first loss of the season in women's basketball, falling to No. 1 Mid-American Nazarene, 56-53, in the opening game of the Rotary Classic in Jackson, Tenn., on Friday.

Four minutes into the fourth period, the Pioneers led by three until Aysia Shellmire hit a jump shot to bridge the gap to one point (48-49). Twenty seconds later, Jayden Oliver of Mid America Nazarene hit a three pointer to increase their lead to four. Shellmire immediately answered back with a jump shot to make it a two-point game.

With 2:53 remaining the Pioneers’ Jovana Jovovic and Ashley Gibson hit back-to-back jump shots to take a six point lead (56-50). Westmont’s Kayla Sato cut the lead in half with a three-pointer. The Warriors scrambled to score but ultimately came up short.

Shellmire led the Warriors in points with 14, and Lauren McCoy led in rebounds with eight. Additionally, Morgan Haskin had 13 points and Sato had 12. The Warriors shot at 34.4 percent, while the Pioneers shot at 42.3.

The Warriors will take on No. 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) on Saturday. Campbellsville defeated John Brown, 71-64.