Westmont Women Lose By One at Arizona Christian

College Basketball

On a day of upsets in the Golden State Athletic Conference, NAIA 14th-ranked Westmont suffered a 70-69 road loss to Arizona Christian.

The Warriors (10-5, 3-1 GSAC) led by seven at the half, but were outscored 24-15 in the third quarter and would make up only one of those points in the final frame.

"I told my team after the game that I was more proud of them today than after any win they have had this season," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "I think this team is becoming who they are capable of becoming. This team is showing the grit and fight that embodies what our program has been about. They are figuring carrying on that legacy.

"Before the game, Jenn Tolle (Class of 2006), one of our alumna, came and spoke to this team about what it means to have a Warrior heart. Our players did it and did it for 40 minutes. They came up one point short on the scoreboard, but I am super proud of them. We grew a lot as a team and really represented our program well today."

A jumper and a layup by senior forward Lauren McCoy (22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals) to start the fourth quarter gave Westmont a 57-55 lead. However, the Firestorm (13-3, 2-1) responded with a jumper by Makayla Enders (13 points, 3 rebounds) and a three-point play by Courtney Christmas (22 points, 4 rebounds) to take a 60-57 advantage with 6:15 to play.

Westmont claimed a 63-60 advantage with a pair of free throws by McCoy and a jumper by Jae Ferrin (8 points, 9 rebounds) before Christmas scored on two free throws and Enders landed a layup to go up 64-63. The two teams traded baskets again with a layup by Morgan Haskin (15 points, 4 rebounds) and a jumper by Enders.

With 1:45 showing on the game clock, McCoy drained a jumper. Ferrin recorded a block on the subsequent Firestorm possession that resulted with the Warriors in possession of the ball. A foul by Christmas sent McCoy to the free-throw line where she drained two attempts to give Westmont a 69-66 lead with 1:08 to play

With 54 seconds to play, Joy Krupa (12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals) was called for a controversial foul, resulting in her disqualification from the game. Enders made both attempts to make it a 69-68 game.

"Joy was phenomenal," noted Moore. "She was guarding the leading scorer in the nation and battled offensively, defensively and on the boards. Her stat line is incredible."

Westmont brought the ball down the court with a one-point lead. A fifth foul by Christmas ended her participation with 28 second to play and gave the Warriors an inbound pass underneath their own basket. However, an offensive foul call on the inbounded pass.

With six second before the final buzzer, the Firestorm's Toni Davis completed a layup to put Arizona Christian back on top.

Westmont called timeout to advance the ball to the forecourt and set-up a final play. Unfortunately, the Warriors were unable to get the ball inside and settled for long 3-point attempt that fell short.

In other GSAC action, top-ranked Vanguard (12-1, 3-1) suffered its first loss of the season at Menlo (15-3, 3-1) by a score of 76-66. William Jessup (10-9, 1-3) claimed its first conference win of the season by defeating the visiting Royals of Hope International (13-5, 1-3) by a 68-58 mark.