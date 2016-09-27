Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:24 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Westmont Women Lose First Game of Year in Overtime Thriller

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | September 27, 2016 | 10:30 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Third ranked Westmont Women’s Soccer (9-1-1, 2-1 GSAC) endured their first loss of the season when, after a scoreless 90 minutes, No. 10 Vanguard (8-2-0, 3-0 GSAC) scored a game-ending goal five minutes into the first overtime period to defeat the Warriors 1-0.

“In all, we created enough opportunities that gave us a chance to put the game away,” reflected head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “Unfortunately, we didn't capitalize in those moments.”

Offensively, the Warriors had seven shots, three of which were on goal; the Lions had six shots and two were on goal.

Vanguard’s goal came in the 96th minute when Alex Bachman played the ball to Megan Stoll who relayed the ball to Madison Lopp on the left side of the goal box. Then, Lopp fired off a shot into the top right corner off the goal to end the game.

“Sometimes a loss can bring perspective,” explained Cappuccilli. “It's never a good feeling, but we learn from adverse feelings and moments too. I'm sure this is one we will carry in a way that says, ‘let's not look to feel this again’.” 

“We now have a moment to regroup and focus on what's in front of us with a week in between games,” continued Cappuccilli. “It will be nice to have a moment to recover, to train and prepare readily for a strong opponent. I'm confident our prep will put us in a positive position moving forward – that is always the goal.”

Next Wednesday October 5, the Warriors will continue with conference play and host No. 12 Biola (8-0-1, 2-0-1 GSAC) at 3:00 p.m.

