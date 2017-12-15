Westmont Women Lose on Last-Second Shot

College Basketball

A three-point shot by Sierra Bignell with 1.6 seconds remaining on the game clock resulted in NAIA No. 12-ranked Montana Western (9-3) posting a 49-46 win over No. 11 Westmont Women's Basketball (6-4).

Due to the Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, the game was played at The Master's University. In fact, the Warriors have been housed and have practiced at The Master's since Tuesday.

"We are so grateful to The Master's, Dan Waldeck the women's basketball coach and Steve Waldeck the athletic director," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "When they learned of our situation, they were proactive about seeking me out and asking what they could do to help.

"They had three on-campus dorms that were available, so we've been able to stay on campus. They, and their whole team, have been so gracious to us. It was fun to cheer the Mustangs on to victory last night. It is a time when we realize we are all on the same team. They have gone above and beyond to make us feel at home and to take care of us.

"It was a hard to lose because I thought we battled well to start the game and I thought we battled well to tie it," said Moore regarding tonight's contest. "Nine times out of ten, I think we get the stop we needed at the end of the game. I think we are that good defensively. We made sure their best player was not the one shooting it. Give them credit. Bignell stepped up and hit a really great shot to send them out of here with a win.

"It's obviously been a really hard week on our team. We are going to keep fighting one game at a time. We are trying to do the right things and be about the right things as a program. We are about build resiliency in our young women in the face of adversity and upholding commitments to the teams we are supposed to play. We are doing it in very difficult circumstance, but I think in the long run, these young ladies and our program are standing for the right things and in the long run, we will grow and be better because of it."

The Warriors jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first five and one-half minutes of the game, but were unable to stave off the Bulldogs. A contributing factor to Montana Western's rally was the absence of McCoy who missed the final 16 minutes of the second half after picking up her second personal foul.

By the end of the first quarter, Westmont's advantage had been whittled down to four (15-11). The Warriors lead further eroded in the second quarter with Westmont holding on to a one-point lead (24-23) at the intermission.

The Bulldogs overtook the Warriors with 3:39 left in the third quarter on a layup by Theresa Mac-Dangosu to make the score 32-31. Montana Western never trailed again.

The Warriors tied the game at 46 with 7.8 seconds to go on a layup by McCoy and the contest looked to be headed to overtime. However, Bulldogs head coach Lindsay Woolley called timeout after the made basketball and advanced the ball down the court to give Montana Western another opportunity. After the ball was inbounded, Brianna King feed the ball to Woolley who swished it through the net.

Maud Ranger led the Warriors offensively draining six of 11 three-point field goals to tally 18 points. McCoy, who played 19 minutes of the second half, notched eight points, six rebounds and two assists.