Westmont Women Move into NAIA Quarterfinals

Kayla Sato had a double-double and game highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds to propel Westmont Women’s Basketball to a 65-53 win over Lyon of Arkansas at the NAIA Women's National Championship in Billings, Mont. on Friday.

The win advances the Warriors (28-4) to the quarterfinals on Saturday. They'll face top-seeded Lewis-Clark State of Idaho (33-1) at 5 p.m. PDT.

“I think Sato just had an attacking mentality today and did a great job getting to the rim,” noted Westmont coach Kirsten Moore. “She really got us going aggressively in the first half - but even more than her scoring, which obviously was hugely important, she led us in rebounds today and really used her athleticism to her advantage. It was awesome.”

Lauren McCoy also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“McCoy was able to be really effective both in the high post hitting shots as well as taking it to the basket,” continued Moore. “I thought offensively things were a lot smoother for us today.”

Led by Taylor Elliot, the Scots launched into the second half with a 10-0 run to take their first lead of the game, 41-39.

“We called two timeouts during that run and kept reiterating that the way we get momentum back is off of our defense,” explained Moore, “and the women really bought into that, so finally we were able to turn the tide a little bit and fight back.”

Sato hit a three-pointer to stop the run and send the Warriors on a 10-3 run to close out the third quarter with a five point lead (49-44). Aysia Shellmire contributed seven points. Shellmire had 15 points on the night.

“When Kayla stepped up and hit a three out of that second timeout, it was huge for us,” noted Moore, “and then we were able to get Aysia going inside and she made some tough, strong finishes.”

Sato reflected on her role in this key shift in momentum and said, “I was just thinking ‘we need to score’. We need to do whatever it takes to win this game, and at that moment, we needed to score.”

Lyon immediately bridged the gap to three when Elkins hit a jump shot to start out the fourth quarter. Sato and McCoy answered with a basket a piece to put the Warriors up by seven with 6:50 remaining. Lyon’s Maddison Riley hit a three-pointer to come within four. With 5:34 remaining, Aimee Brakken, who had been tightly guarded the entire game, got off a jump shot to ignite an 11-0 run to give the Warriors a decisive 15-point lead (64-49). McCoy put up two layups, Shellmire made two free throws, and Cora Chan hit a three-pointer. For the remaining two and a half minutes, the Warriors held off the Scots and maintained a significant lead.