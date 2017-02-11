Westmont Women Post Blow-Out Victory

College Basketball

Joy Krupa and Kayla Sato each had a double-double and four other Warriors scored in double-digits to lead NAIA third-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball to a 107-25 win over Saint Katherine in San Marcos on Saturday

Krupa put up 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and Sato had 17 points and ten rebounds; Morgan Haskin had 20 points, Aysia Shellmire had 18, Lauren McCoy had 14, and Maud Ranger had 12.

The Warriors (21-3) took control right away when they went on a 17-0 run for the first half of the first quarter. By the end of the quarter, Westmont led 30-5 and in the second quarter, the Warriors held Saint Katherine to just one point and put up 28 more points (58-6).

In the third quarter Saint Katherine put up 10 points, while the Warriors added 27 points to increase their lead to 69 (85-16); and in the fourth quarter, the Warriors outscored Saint Katherine 22-9 to close out the game.

Overall, the Warriors out-rebounded Saint Katherine 61-16 and had a shooting percentage of 55.7 to Saint Katherine’s 20.0.