Westmont Women Post Shutout in Soccer Opener

Soccer

Westmont scored two goals in the first half and the defense notched a shutout in the season opener, as the Warriors defeated Marymount 3-0 in a women's soccer match in Carson on Saturday.

"It is good for us to walk away from our first countable game with a win and a shutout," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "It was an encouraging game that gave us some good things to work on moving forward."

The NAIA seventh-ranked Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute off a corner kick — one of 14 they earned during the match. Destinee Adams won Grace Lemley's corner ket at the top of the penalty area deposited it in the net.



A foul in the waning seconds of the first half resulted in a free kick for Haylee Lopes from the top of the 18-yard box. Lopes drilled the ball past the goalkeeper and into the side netting for a 2-0 lead.



Westmont's final goal came in the 72nd minute after Haley Parzonko won a ball near midfield. Parzonko forwarded the ball to freshman midfielder Avalon Albright who beat her defender and shot from six yards out to record her first collegiate goal.



The Warriors will take their 1-0 season record to Kansas next weekend to match up with a pair of nationally ranked opponents from the Sunflower State. Next Saturday, they will take on No. Benedictine and then face off with No. 13 Baker on Sunday.