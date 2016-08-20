Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:08 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Women Post Shutout in Soccer Opener

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | August 20, 2016 | 8:12 p.m.

Westmont scored two goals in the first half and the defense notched a shutout in the season opener, as the Warriors defeated Marymount 3-0 in a women's soccer match in Carson on Saturday.

"It is good for us to walk away from our first countable game with a win and a shutout," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "It was an encouraging game that gave us some good things to work on moving forward."

The NAIA seventh-ranked Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute off a corner kick — one of 14 they earned during the match.  Destinee Adams won Grace Lemley's corner ket at the top of the penalty area  deposited it in the net.
 
A foul in the waning seconds of the first half resulted in a free kick for Haylee Lopes from the top of the 18-yard box.  Lopes drilled the ball past the goalkeeper and into the side netting for a 2-0 lead.
 
Westmont's final goal came in the 72nd minute after Haley Parzonko won a ball near midfield. Parzonko forwarded the ball to freshman midfielder Avalon Albright who beat her defender and shot from six yards out to record her first collegiate goal.
 
The Warriors will take their 1-0 season record to Kansas next weekend to match up with a pair of nationally ranked opponents from the Sunflower State. Next Saturday, they will take on No. Benedictine and then face off with No. 13 Baker on Sunday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 