Westmont Women Receive a Top-Seeding for NAIA Nationals

College Basketball

Westmont Women's Basketball has received one of four top-seedings in the 2018 NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship that begins next week at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Montana.

The Warriors (22-6) will take on the Phoenix of Cumberland University of Tennessee (20-11) in the first-round game on Thursday, March 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. PDT. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Cumberland is a part of the Mid-South Conference that qualified four teams for the national championship. Shawnee State of Ohio (30-3) and Campbellsville of Kentucky (28-5) each received a No. 1 seed in their respective quadrants of the bracket. Lindsey Wilson of Kentucky (25-7) is a No. 3 seed. The Phoenix finished fourth in the MSC with a conference record of 8-6. All six losses were to the higher ranked teams.

The winner of Thursday's game will advance to take on the winner between fourth-seeded Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) (23-9) and fifth-seeded Loyola (La.) (25-5). That second round game will be played on Thursday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m. PDT.

The Warriors are one of five teams from the Golden State Athletic Conference in the 2018 championship field. Vanguard (22-5) received a No.2 seed and will take on seventh-seeded Bethel in the first round. Menlo (21-8) was given a sixth seed and will face third-seeded Louisiana State Shreveport. Arizona Christian was tagged with a seventh seed and will face second-seeded Central Methodist (Mo.). The Master's was given an eighth seed and will take on No. 1 Freed-Hardeman.

This marks Westmont's 13th appearance in the NAIA National Championship. The Warriors have qualified for the tournament in each of the last seven years and 10 out of the last 11 years. Westmont has a record of 14-11 in national championship play.