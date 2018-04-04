Westmont Women Record Thirteenth Straight Win

College Volleyball

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Westmont Volleyball (14-1, 1-0) opens GSAC play with a win, their 13th in a row. The Warriors needed four sets to take down The Master’s University (2-7, 0-1) tonight. The Warriors had won 25 straight sets before dropping the second set to Master’s this evening

The Warriors took the first set by a comfortable score of 25-12.

The second set was where Westmont ran into trouble. They ended up dropping the set 21-25. The last time Westmont lost a set was set four against Cornerstone University back on August 24.

Head coach Patti Cook said this about the team’s reaction after the lost set, “I think it was surprising more than anything. We didn’t quite know what to do. There was a moment of doubt in our abilities.”

“You’ve got to have confidence and faith in who you guys are, and in who we are as a program. Know that we are going to bounce back, and we are going to be good. You have to stay confident in that,” Cook said to her team during a timeout. “We kind of took that theme going forward.”

Master’s brought a loud crowd that kept Westmont on their toes. Cook said, “I am really proud of the team for battling well in a very electric atmosphere. Master’s gym is so fun to play in because it is so loud. At one point in the fourth game I couldn’t hear myself think. The crowd was just roaring. So we’ll make some errors on the court simply because we can’t hear each other. That was one challenge that we had to overcome.”

Westmont took sets three and four by scores of 25-21and 26-24.

Sam Neely and Libby Dahlberg lead the Warriors offensively. Neely hit .323 with 15 kills and Dahlberg hit .316 recording 10 kills. Cassidy Rea also added 13 kills hitting .237.

Cook said this about Neely, Dahlberg, and Rea, “They were steady, aggressive, and they stayed really dynamic. They started getting stopped, then they found a different way to score. Their depth really showed through.”

Defensively Cook said, “Our middle blockers were doing a great job of closing the gap on their block. Lauren (Friis) did a nice job at libero picking up a bunch of balls. It was also nice getting Taylor (Beckman) back on the floor – seeing her step in there like she hasn’t left.”

The Warriors return home to Murchison Gymnasium Friday, September 15 against San Diego Christian at 7:00 pm.