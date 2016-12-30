Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:47 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Women Roar Past British Columbia in 2nd Half

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | December 30, 2016 | 7:51 p.m.

Fourth-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball improved to 12-1 after rolling past British Columbia 64-36 in the finale of the Warriors' Holiday Classic at Murchison Gym.

Lauren McCoy had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Aysia Shellmire and Kayla Sato each scored 13 points.

British Columbia’s Kara Spotton was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points.

After 20 minutes of high-pressure defense from both sides, as well as back and forth scoring, the first half ended with a score of 29-23, favoring the Warriors.

The Warriors pulled away and increased their lead to 16 when they kicked off the third quarter with a 10-0 run. McCoy had two layups and a free throw and Cora Chan hit a three-pointer and two free throws (39-23). The Warriors did not let up in the fourth quarter and went on a 9-0 run to close out the game.

Coming up next week, the Warriors will resume conference play and travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to play Arizona Christian. They return home to host Biola on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 