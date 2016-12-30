Westmont Women Roar Past British Columbia in 2nd Half

College Basketball

Fourth-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball improved to 12-1 after rolling past British Columbia 64-36 in the finale of the Warriors' Holiday Classic at Murchison Gym.

Lauren McCoy had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Aysia Shellmire and Kayla Sato each scored 13 points.

British Columbia’s Kara Spotton was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points.

After 20 minutes of high-pressure defense from both sides, as well as back and forth scoring, the first half ended with a score of 29-23, favoring the Warriors.

The Warriors pulled away and increased their lead to 16 when they kicked off the third quarter with a 10-0 run. McCoy had two layups and a free throw and Cora Chan hit a three-pointer and two free throws (39-23). The Warriors did not let up in the fourth quarter and went on a 9-0 run to close out the game.

Coming up next week, the Warriors will resume conference play and travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to play Arizona Christian. They return home to host Biola on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.