Westmont Women Roar Past San Diego Christian

College Basketball

EL CAJON — Westmont roared out to a big first-half lead and beat San Diego Christian 64-37 in a GSAC women's basketball game on Saturday night

“I am really proud of our team effort tonight,” said head coach Kirsten Moore. “With our floor leader Krissy (Karr) on the bench with an injury, everyone else stepped up and secured an important win on the road."

The Warriors (19-2, 9-0 GSAC) dominated the first half, outscoring the Hawks 34-16. Junior Aimee Brakken earned a six-point run when she scored back-to-back three-pointers to end the first quarter. Then she ignited a six-point run in the middle of the second quarter with yet another three-pointer. Senior Karlie Storkson followed with a three-pointer of her own.

Overall, Brakken went 5-8 (62.5 percent) from the three-point line and was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 15 points. She was the main contributor to the team's overall three-point success as she had five of eight three-pointers. The Warriors shot at 61.5 percent (8-13) from behind the arc.

Moore acknowledged Brakken’s leadership on the court and said, “Aimee was a rock out there for us tonight and knocked down big shot after big shot.”

Along with Brakken, junior Cora Chan and freshman Kayla Sato made significant contributions as they each scored in double digits. Chan and Sato each had 11 points.