Westmont Women Roll In Tennessee, Down Bethel 54-40

College Basketball

(JACKSON, Tenn.) Westmont's freshman guard from Boise, Idaho, Cassidy Tiegs paced #7 Westmont Women's Basketball (4-2) to a 54-40 win over #11 Bethel of Tennessee (5-4) on the opening day of the Jackson Rotary Classic. Tiegs made seven of 13 shots from the field including three of five from three-point range.

Senior center Morgan Haskin also scored in double digits, tallying 12 points on four-of four shooting from the floor. Haskin also recorded four rebounds and three blocks. Leading the way on the boards for the Warriors was sophomore Joy Krupa who pulled down nine rebounds while notching six points, three rebounds and three steals.

Westmont jumped out to an 8-0 lead on two field goals by Haskin, a three by Tiegs and a free throw by Lauren McCoy (7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists). A pair of three's by Bethel's Shamon Pearson and Brandi Goodman allowed the Wildcats to pull within three at the conclusion of the first quarter of play.

The second quarter, however, belonged to the Warriors who outscored their opponent 14-4. Tiegs made both her three-point attempts in the quarter, McCoy nailed two field goals and Maude Ranger (8 points) and Haskin each added a bucket. Defensively, Westmont held Bethel to just two of 10 shooting from the floor.

Emerging from halftime with a 27-16 lead, the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 27-24 in the second half to secure the victory. Tiegs added seven second-half points to her total while shooting three-of-five from the floor. Ranger, Haskin and Krupa all tallied six to help the Warriors claim their fourth victory of the season and end a two-game skid.

Westmont concludes play at the Rotary Classic tomorrow when they take on #5 Shawnee State of Ohio (6-3). The bears defeated Columbia (Mo.) today by a score of 91-55. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PST.