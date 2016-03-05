Westmont Women Roll into GSAC Tourney Title Game

College Basketball

Second-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball was victorious over host Hope International, 72-58, and advanced to the GSAC Tournament championship game against sixth ranked Vanguard (25-5) on Tuesday.

Aysia Shellmire had a double-double and led the Warriors in scoring with 25 and in rebounding with 13. Lauren McCoy put up 21 points, pulled down nine rebounds, had two assists and one steal. Together, Shellmire and McCoy had 22 of the Warriors’ 42 total team rebounds (52.4 percent) and 46 of the team’s 72 points. (63.8 percent).

“Aysia and McCoy were great all game,” explained head coach Kirsten Moore. “They had great energy and focus and they just play off of each other really well. They are so versatile and they can take whatever the defense gives them.”

Krissy Karr, who was recently named the GSAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, put up 10 points, pulled down five rebounds, had seven assists, and three steals.

The Warriors (28-3) increased their lead to 22 when they went on a 13-1 run to finish out the third quarter (61-39). Again, it was Karr, McCoy, and Shellmire who contributed to this critical run. Karr had a jump shot and a three-pointer; McCoy had a layup and Shellmire had two free throws, a jump shot, and a layup.