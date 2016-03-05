Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:59 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Women Roll into GSAC Tourney Title Game

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | March 5, 2016 | 11:22 a.m.

Second-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball was victorious over host Hope International, 72-58, and advanced to the GSAC Tournament championship game against sixth ranked Vanguard (25-5) on Tuesday.

Aysia Shellmire had a double-double and led the Warriors in scoring with 25 and in rebounding with 13. Lauren McCoy put up 21 points, pulled down nine rebounds, had two assists and one steal. Together, Shellmire and McCoy had 22 of the Warriors’ 42 total team rebounds (52.4 percent) and 46 of the team’s 72 points. (63.8 percent).

“Aysia and McCoy were great all game,” explained head coach Kirsten Moore. “They had great energy and focus and they just play off of each other really well. They are so versatile and they can take whatever the defense gives them.”

Krissy Karr, who was recently named the GSAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, put up 10 points, pulled down five rebounds, had seven assists, and three steals.

The  Warriors (28-3) increased their lead to 22 when they went on a 13-1 run to finish out the third quarter (61-39). Again, it was Karr, McCoy, and Shellmire who contributed to this critical run. Karr had a jump shot and a three-pointer; McCoy had a layup and Shellmire had two free throws, a jump shot, and a layup.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 