College Basketball

Westmont Women Roll to 8th Straight GSAC Win

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | January 21, 2017 | 8:38 p.m.

Four Warriors scored in the double-digits to lead third-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (18-1, 8-0 GSAC) to a 67-25 victory over the Hawks of San Diego Christian (13-6, 3-5 GSAC).

 Lauren McCoy led all scorers with a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla Sato put up 14 points, Cora Chan had 12, and Aysia Shellmire had 10.

The Warriors started off the game with an 8-2 run. Nyadoup Lan of San Diego Christian had the first two points of the game with two made free throws, and then Westmont answered back with eight points. Sato hit a jump shot and a layup, Joy Krupa, who was the game’s leading rebounder with 11, added on a jump shot, and Chan put up a layup. By the end of the first quarter, Westmont led 15-6. 

In the second quarter, Westmont improved upon this lead with a 14-2 run that lasted from 7:53 minutes remaining until halftime (29-11). McCoy had nine of these points with a free throw and four layups, and Sato had five with a jump shot and a three-pointer.

For the majority of the third quarter, the Warriors went on a 17-0 run to improve their lead to thirty-three (48-15).

In a week, the Warriors will continue conference play in Fullerton with an away game against Hope International on January 28 at 5:30 p.m.

