Westmont Women Romp in First Game as No. 1 Team

Westmont celebrated its rise to No. 1 in the NAIA women’s basketball poll with a 62-40 victory over Biola on Tuesday night in La Mirada.

This is the first time the Warriors have been top ranked since they won the NAIA national championship in 2013.

Junior Aysia Shellmire scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Warriors (13-1 and 3-0 in the GSAC) against Biola (9-7, 2-0).

Kayla Sato and Lauren McCoy started Westmont on a 10-0 run in the second period and Cora Chan and Krissy Karr later buried 3-pointers to extend the Warriors’ lead to 36-16.

Westmont had a good night shooting the ball, making 46.3 percent from the floor, including 38.9 percent on 3-pointers.

