Westmont Women Romp in Home Soccer Opener, 4-1

Soccer

Westmont Women's Soccer (2-0), ranked eighth in the NAIA Preseason Coaches' Poll, picked up its second win of the season with a 4-1 win over the Regals of California Lutheran. Sophomore Isabelle Berthoud and freshman Teagan Matye provided first half goals with junior Avalon Albright scoring twice in the second half.

"It's great for us to have the performance we did in our first home game," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "I felt like we got better on the day.

"Early on, our team has experienced some adversity (injuries). You can use adversity as an excuse or use it as an opportunity. I think the team has taken it as the latter and I am proud of their response.

"Overall, as we move forward through our non-conference season, you can see our group becoming more comfortable as they play together. With adding a number of new pieces in our starting group and our rotation, some of those kinks take time to work."