Westmont Women Romp Into 2nd Round at NAIA Tournament

College Basketball

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Second-ranked and No. 1-seeded Westmont made a statement in the first round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament when they defeated unranked and eighth-seeded Hustin-Tillotson. 82-47.

“I just thought we looked like a team that has been here before,” said head coach Kirsten Moore. “I think our players are comfortable on this court and came out and attacked really confidently. We really set the tone from the beginning and it was a great team effort.”

Westmont set the tone in the first quarter when they went on a 12-0 run to take an early 15-point lead. By the end of the first half, the Warriors led 40-21, and at the end of the third quarter they increased their lead to 27 (60-33).

Morgan Haskin had 19 points (a shooting percentage of 90.0), four rebounds, three blocks, an assist and one steel to lead Westmont (29-3). Aysia Shellmire had a double-double putting up 17 points and pulling down 11 rebounds; she also had one block and one steal. Lauren McCoy had 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

“Morgan is such a strong and athletic post player inside and so she gives us a lot,” noted Moore, “Aysia tonight with a double-double was very good and consistent, and Krissy had great passing. I just thought it was a great team effort.”

Krissy Karr had eight of the team’s 25 assists.

The Warriors advance to the second round and face fifth-seeded Lindsey Wilson (27-6).

“Lindsey Wilson is a really good team,” explained Coach Moore. “They are very dynamic and athletic and are really going to challenge our defense. We have to stay focused on the defensive end and find a way to get stops and get it done on the boards against a dangerous offensive team – they are top five in the country in scoring.”

The Warriors and Blue Raiders will tip off Friday at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. PST).