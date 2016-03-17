Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:45 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Women Romp Into 2nd Round at NAIA Tournament

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | March 17, 2016 | 8:45 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Second-ranked and No. 1-seeded Westmont made a statement in the first round of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament when they defeated unranked and eighth-seeded Hustin-Tillotson. 82-47.

“I just thought we looked like a team that has been here before,” said head coach Kirsten Moore. “I think our players are comfortable on this court and came out and attacked really confidently. We really set the tone from the beginning and it was a great team effort.”

Westmont set the tone in the first quarter when they went on a 12-0 run to take an early 15-point lead. By the end of the first half, the Warriors led 40-21, and at the end of the third quarter they increased their lead to 27 (60-33).

Morgan Haskin had 19 points (a shooting percentage of 90.0), four rebounds, three blocks, an assist and one steel to lead Westmont (29-3). Aysia Shellmire had a double-double putting up 17 points and pulling down 11 rebounds; she also had one block and one steal. Lauren McCoy had 10 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

“Morgan is such a strong and athletic post player inside and so she gives us a lot,” noted Moore, “Aysia tonight with a double-double was very good and consistent, and Krissy had great passing. I just thought it was a great team effort.”

Krissy Karr had eight of the team’s 25 assists.

The Warriors advance to the second round and face fifth-seeded Lindsey Wilson (27-6).

“Lindsey Wilson is a really good team,” explained Coach Moore. “They are very dynamic and athletic and are really going to challenge our defense.  We have to stay focused on the defensive end and find a way to get stops and get it done on the boards against a dangerous offensive team – they are top five in the country in scoring.”

The Warriors and Blue Raiders will tip off Friday at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. PST).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 