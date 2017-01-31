Monday, June 18 , 2018, 8:44 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Westmont Women Run Into a Hot Biola Team, Suffer First League Loss

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | January 31, 2017 | 8:15 p.m.

NAIA third-ranked Westmont women’s basketball suffered its first Golden State Athletic Conference loss of the season, falling a No. 21 Biola, 63-54, on Tuesday night in La Mirada.

The last time these teams played Westmont was victorious by just three points. The revenge-minded Eagles played like they had nothing to lose, roaring out to a 35-20 lead in the first half. Biola (17-5, 8-2 GSAC) outshot the Warriors from the field with a shooting percentage of 50.0 to Westmont’s 29.2. Biola also found success from the three-point line and shot at 42.9 to Westmont’s 20.0.

Westmont (19-2, 9-2 GSAC) found themselves down by 15 at the start of the second half and although they put up 17 points in the third quarter, the Eagles put up 16. With one quarter remaining, the Warriors had a 14-point deficit to make-up (37-51).

Westmont seized momentum right away when Kayla Sato hit a three-pointer to ignite a 12-3 run to come within five with 3:45 left to play (49-54). However, Biola’s Annie Park immediately followed with a three to put the Eagles up by eight. Cora Chan answered back with a three-pointer to make it a five point game with only 1:14 remaining (52-57). The Eagles played tough defense in the final minute and ultimately the Warriors could not bridge the gap.

Westmont was led in scoring by Aimee Brakken who put up 20 points on the night. DeMoria White led the Eagles with 22 points.

In a week, the Warriors will host fifth-ranked Vanguard (20-1, 8-0 GSAC) on Tuesday Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors and Lions have not faced each other this season.

