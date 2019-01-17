Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Westmont Women Run Into Hot-Shooting Hope Team, fall 68-64

By Westmont Sports Information | January 17, 2019 | 8:26 p.m.

Westmont Women’s Basketball struggled to overcome a tough second quarter and ultimately fell against Hope International 68-64 in the Golden State Athletic Conference game on Thursday night in Fullerton.

The Royals (13-4, 4-4) outcored Westmont 29-12 in the quarter, making seven 3-pointers, and took a 39-27 halftime lead.

“Hope caught fire in the second quarter," coach Kirsten Moore said.  "They shot 73 percent from the 3-point line in the first half. Credit to them, they were shooting it with confidence and came out and attacked. I thought they were the aggressors and we didn’t respond to that very well.”

Westmont battled well in the second half. They outscored the Royals 23-20 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

Freshman Kaitlin Larson led Wesrtmont with 20 points and was tied with fellow freshman Sydney Brown for a game-high of nine boards. Iyree Jarret added 14 points, seven of those came from the free throw line. Stefanie Berberabe added 10 points of her own.

“We have to be so much better defensively," Moore said. "That’s always been something that we’ve taken pride in in our program. We had one quarter where we lost focus on that and we weren’t able to right the ship.

“Credit to Hope, they shot the lights out against us and played a really great game against us. They definitely deserved to win.”

Westmont (12-6, 5-3) will play host to San Diego Christian on Saturday with tipoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

