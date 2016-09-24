Westmont Women Score Ten Goals in Rout

Soccer

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) No. 3 Westmont Women’s soccer (9-0-1, 2-0 GSAC) reached a season total of 52 goals when they defeated San Diego Christian (6-4-0, 1-1 GSAC) by a score of 10-0 in today’s Golden State Athletic Conference matchup. Additionally, Grayce DeGroot led the Warriors in their offensive efforts with a hat trick in the first half.

“I am indescribably proud and the way that they played as a team today,” expressed head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “My notes before the game, defensively and offensively were play for each other and they did -they executed as a team.”

Six different players scored, seven different players had assists, and six of the Warriors’ goals were scored by players who did not start. The Warriors took 22 shots, 16 of which were on goal, and had a shooting percentage of 45.5.

“I have players who are consistently finding results whether they are coming in or starting and that is hard to read on a scouting report,” continued Cappuccilli. “I could not be happier with our ability to execute from a number of different players. Whoever was finding themselves in that position had the confidence to be able to execute and I think that is also a big factor in our success today. They carried themselves in such a way that said I can and I will.”

The Warriors are only ten games into the season and already, 15 different players have scored and 12 different players have assists. As previously stated, collectively they have 52 goals on the season - last season, ten games in, the Warriors had 29 goals on the season.

The first goal came in the eighth minute when Grace Lemley crossed the ball from the left sideline to Brooke Lillywhite who put the ball away from six yards out. In the 16th minute, Haley Parzonko scored the Warriors’ second goal when she evaded a Hawk defender, and nailed a shot into the right upper corner of the goal from eight yards out. Grayce Degroot scored the third goal of the game and the first of her three goals in the 29th minute off of a cross from Haley Parzonko. Parzonko hit a long cross from the left side of the goal box and DeGroot scored with a first time shot from five yards out.

Goal number four happened in the 32nd minute when Sophie Fuller served a ball from the left sideline to the top of the six yard box and Hailey Parker headed it in. DeGroot scored two more goals in both the 37th and 44th minutes to complete a hat trick. The first of these began when Lemley played Avalon Albright into space at the top of the 18 yard line. Albright relayed the ball to DeGroot who slotted the ball into the goal from six yards out. In the second of these goals, Albright passed the ball from the right sideline to DeGroot, who nailed a driven ball into the lower left corner of the goal, from 18 yards out.

“This is pretty exciting for me and I had a lot of fun,” reflected DeGroot. “Everyone was excited for each other throughout the game which made it a fun game to play in.”

“Grayce has a lot to be proud of within what she was able to do today,” noted Cappuccilli. “I think it was a benefit for the team and for our ability to have someone else produce. She has never stopped working and so to watch her execute was a special moment for me and the team.”

In the second half, the Warriors added on four more goals. The seventh goal happened in the 52nd minute when, from the right side of the box, Parker played the ball to Lillywhite who finished from three yards out. This was Lillywhite’s 14th goal of the season. Goal number eight happened in the 58th minute when Parker headed in a 25-yard free kick from Kira Nemeth.

In the 76th minute, Avalon Albright earned her third assist of the game when she played the Ball to Maddi Berthoud at the top of the 18 yard box. Berthoud advanced into the box and chipped the ball over the keeper’s head from 12 yards out. The tenth goal began in the 88th minute when Haley Parzonko dribbled quickly up the field and played the ball to Berthoud on the left sideline. Berthoud hit the ball towards the lower right corner of the goal and Sarah Newton tapped it in.

Next Tuesday, the Warriors will travel to Costa Mesa to take on the tenth ranked Vanguard Lions (7-2, 2-0 GSAC) at 4:00 p.m.

“Tuesday is a top ten matchup and it will be a battle,” explained Cappuccilli. “Vanguard tends to look to disrupt everything we try and do and so we have to be ready mentally, physically, and emotionally for the game. I believe coming off of this game will give us some momentum heading into Tuesday and I am looking forward to it.”