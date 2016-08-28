Westmont Women Show Off Firepower in 6-0 Win

Soccer

Brooke Lillywhite scored two goals for the second straight match, and four other Westmont players found the back of the net in a 6-0 romp over NAIA No. 13-ranked Baker (1-1) on Sunday in a nonconference women's soccer match.

The seventh-ranked Warriors (3-0) scored four goals in the first half in the match played in Kansas.

“Coming home with two wins is a great start to our season but we still have a way to go and we are still developing,” said coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “It is really exciting to see some of the puzzle pieces moving into place as well as some of the diversity that we have in this group this year. Overall I am very pleased and happy to be on our way home and I am looking forward to having a home game this weekend.”

Jackie Lopez, Hailey Parker, Ariel Johnston, and Maddie Berthoud each score goals in the win.

The first goal came in the 25th minute when Grace Lemley crossed the ball into the box and found the head of Lopez.

“Jackie got up in the air and scored a beautiful header goal — the kind of goal that is always fun to witness,” said Cappuccilli.

Lillywhite produced the second goal in the 35th minute.

“Brooke did a great job to receive the ball going forward and to recognize where the pressure was coming from and where the keeper was set,” explained Cappuccilli. “She then got herself into a position to crack a beautiful shot from just outside the 18 yard box.”

Just four minutes later Parker scored the Warriors’ third goal.

“Ariel was somewhat of a partner in crime on this goal, she headed the ball off of a set piece and it got cleared off of the goal line,” noted Cappuccilli. “Parker was in the right position to convert the clearance into a goal.”

Johnston scored the fourth goal of the game came with only 40 seconds left in the half.

“Grayce DeGroot crossed the ball into the box and Ariel finished with a well-placed one-time shot into the right upper corner of the goal,” described Cappuccilli.

In the second half, the Warriors notched two more goals to increase their total number of goals in just three games to 13.

“Brooke scored the fifth goal and it was phenomenal to see her score four goals on the weekend, especially as a senior and as a team leader,” said Cappuccilli.

Berthoud scored her second goal of the weekend as well as her second collegiate goal in the 87th minute.

“It is never easy to play on the road against two ranked opponents but I am proud of how the girls handled themselves in these two games, especially playing back to back,” explained Cappuccilli. “Their mental focus was sharp and something that I really admire about this team so far this season. Our seniors led the team well in their ability to be a presence on the field this weekend but it was also great to see a number of other players step up as well.”

The Warriors will have their first home game of the season against Soka University this Saturday Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.