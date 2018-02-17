Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Westmont Women Shut Down The Master’s to Claim GSAC Title

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 17, 2018 | 8:49 p.m.

Wesmount held The Master's to 15 points in the second half and claimed the Golden State Athletic Conference regular season women's basketball title wth a 54-41 victory on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

The NAIA fourth-ranked Warriors (19-5, 11-1 GSAC)  won their ninth in a row and 13th of their last 14 games.

"There weren't very many people outside of our locker room that thought this group would win a GSAC Championship," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore after her team cut down the nets.

"We lost four starters and only returned four players that played last year. We had very little experience, but we had some seniors who have taught our younger people a lot. And we had a sophomore class in Joy Krupa and Maud Ranger who are two of the best defenders that have every played here and are two of the best defenders in the country. Seeing them come into their own offensively as well has been super fun. Our freshmen have been great learners. We have improved so much and I am really proud of the day-in and day-out effort this group has given."

This is the fourth time in the last seven seasons that the Warriors have claimed the regular season GSAC crown. The Master's finished at 17-8, 6-6 in conference.

Senior Morgan Haskin led the Warriors with 13 points, making five of eight from the field and three of four from the free throw line. She also tallied five rebounds and three blocks.

"Morgan was a huge highlight for us in the first half," said Moore. "They were trying to do everything they could do to take her out of the game with double-teams and triple-teams. However, she was still able to finish well in the first half. 

"That was really important for us with Lauren McCoy being out due to foul trouble during the first half. She gave us that inside presence from the beginning. It was another outstanding game in an incredible career."

McCoy, who saw just 17 minutes of action in the game, registered a double-double – her seventh of the season – with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The senior forward pulled down four rebounds and scored eight points in the final quarter.

Senior Jae Ferrin was called upon to fill most of the minutes that McCoy spent on the bench. She did so with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

"We had three-players in double digits and they were our three seniors," noted Moore. "They have been incredible leaders and have led in their own different ways. To see them grow over the last four years and maximize their gifts and talents has been so rewarding."

Haskins, Ferrin and McCoy were honored before the game for their contributions to Westmont Women's Basketball over the last four years.

"In the second half, when we really needed to try and win a big game for our seniors and win a championship, our defense came through for us again, holding them to single digits in both the third and fourth quarter."

Westmont has the third-ranked defense in the NAIA, holding their opponents to an average of just 49.8 points per game.

"From day one, our defense has been really good this year. It took us a long time to get our offense going this season. I really believe this is the most improved team I have coached in 20 years of coaching. I am proud of all that this team has accomplished to date, but we know we are not done yet."

Westmont outrebounded The Master's 44-20 and pulled down 15 offensive rebounds while yielding just six.

