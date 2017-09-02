Westmont Women Shutout Cal State Monterey 2-0

Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) On a warm and muggy morning at Thorrington Field, No. 11 Westmont Women's Soccer (3-1) put together a couple of goals to earn a 2-0 shutout over the Otters of Cal State Monterey Bay (1-1). The game, originally scheduled for a noon start, was rescheduled for 10:00 a.m. less than 24 hours before kick-off in an attempt to beat some of the day's heat.

"Today we exercised adaptability," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "A morning match required adjustment."

The Warriors adapted quickly, scoring both goals in the first 30 minutes of the game.

In the 16th minute, Westmont benefited from an Otter miscue that resulted in the first goal. Bri Johnson dribbled the ball past the midfield stripe on the right side. Still 40 yards from the goal, Johnson passed the ball to Avalon Albright who was running down the center of the field parallel with Johnson.

Albright dribbled on an oblique angle to her right before cutting back to the center of the field just above the 18-yard box. The move freed Albright from her defender and she attempted a pass to Jackie Lopez who was headed toward the goal on the left.

Albright's pass, however, was intercepted by a Monterey Bay player who toed the ball and redirected it toward the Warriors' goal. The result was a perfect pass to Johnson as she headed toward goal. Johnson stuck the ball in stride from about eight yards out, sending it past the Otter keeper and into the netting.

Had the pass come from a Warriors' foot, Johnson would have been called for offside. Coming from an Otter's foot, however, Johnson was in no such jeopardy.

"In the past four matches, we've been able to find a consistency in capitalizing," noted Cappuccilli. "I'm encouraged Bri found the back of the net early in the first half."

Westmont's second goal came in the 26th minute of play. Haylee Lopes drove a corner kick that connected with the head of Alana Richards. Richards header would have found its way into the goal, but instead bounced off an Otter who was guarding the right-hand post. Another Otter attempted to clear the ball with a kick from the six-yard spot, but the ball only traveled a few yards.

Albright charged forward and struck the ball from 12-yards out, driving it high and to the left and denting the net to put Westmont up 2-0.

"I'm also glad we were able to connect on a set piece as well," said Cappuccilli. "Av found herself in good positioning to finish and net another one."

The defensive moment of the game for the Warriors came in the 43rd minute when the Bobcats' Hannah Kind was served a ball from Haley Nishimoto that put her one-on-one with Westmont keeper Gabi Haw. Kind fired to the near post, but a leaping save by Haw prevented the ball from reaching its intended target.

Westmont will host Antelope Valley on Wednesday afternoon at three o'clock and then conclude its four-game home stand on Saturday, September 9 against Marymount.

"We have more opportunities to make adjustments and improvement as we work through our non-conference season," said Cappuccilli. "The team will always be asked to be adaptable. As their coach, I am encouraged by their continued response to do just that. Today was a positive adaptable notch in my book."