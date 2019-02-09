Pixel Tracker

Westmont Women Stumble Against No. 8 Vanguard

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 9, 2019 | 7:46 p.m.

Westmont Women's Basketball had hoped tonight's game at Murchison Gymnasium would serve to shore up their chances of claiming a bye in the upcoming Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament. However, the 14th-ranked Warriors suffered a 59-44 loss to No. 8 Vanguard.

The Warriors are now 18-7 overall and 9-4 in the GSAC; Vanguard is 19-6, 10-4.

After a scoreless first three minutes of play, Vanguard's Victoria Chea (10 points) connected on a layup for the games' first points. Westmont responded by scoring on its next three possessions to go up 6-2. Sydney Brown (6 points, 9 rebounds) scored on back-to-back buckets before Iyree Jarrett (7 points three assists) pilfered the ball and drove down the court for a layup.

Vanguard's Meghan Peneueta (16 points, 6 rebounds) dropped in the first three-pointer of the game before Westmont's Maud Ranger (4 points, 9 rebounds) hit a jumper to give Westmont an 8-5 advantage with 4:30 to play in the opening frame.

Thirty seconds later, Tristen Rollon (6 points, 3 assists) nailed another Lion three-pointer, to tie the score at eight.

Over the next three minutes, the teams produced one free throw each. The only other score in the opening 10 minutes was a jumper by the Lions' Vanessa Murphy (15 points, 11 rebounds), resulting in an 11-9 Vanguard lead.

In the second quarter, Vanguard increased its advantage to nine points (25-16) when Peneueta scored with 3:12 remaining. The Lions were held scoreless the rest of the period while Kaitlin Larson (11 points, 3 rebounds) made two layups to cut the halftime deficit to 25-20.

In the third quarter, Westmont whittled away at Vanguard's lead, finally surpassing the Lions (36-34) when Lauren Tsuneishi drove to the hoop, made the basket, drew a foul and completed the old fashion three-point play. However, a three-pointer by Chea, helped Vanguard recapture a 38-37 advantage going into the final quarter.

A layup by Murphy and another by Michaelle Elad (5 points) put the Warriors back in a 42-37 hole. A jumper by Brown made the score 42-39, but Murphy took the ball to the basket to restore the Lions' five point margin at 44-39 with seven minutes left in regulation.

Over the next three minutes, the only scoring that materialized was a free throw by Stefanie Berberabe (7 points, 3 rebounds) and another by Gabriella Stoll (5 points).

With just under four minutes to play, Berberabe fed the ball to Tsuneishi who drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 44. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Vanguard closed out the game on a 15-2 run.

