College Basketball

For the fourth year in a row, Westmont women's basketball has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament. This marks the first time in GSAC history that a team has won four years in a row.

The 10th-ranked Warriors (24-7) did so by defeating #5 The Master's (26-6) by a score of 60-50 in the championship game on the campus of Menlo College in Atherton, Calif. The Warriors win came as the result of a strong defensive performance.



Freshman post player Kaitlin Larson tossed in 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Warriors. Westmon outscored the Mustangs 20-9 in the second quarter to take a 31-21 halftime lead.

"We had a lot of new players that came into the program this year," noted Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "From day one, they hear how defense is the foundation of our program. On the court, defense is central to everything that we do. It took the newcomers a while to figure it out and it took a while as coaches to figure out how we could be successful defensively. I am so proud of their effort, tonight. They have learned how to be gritty, tough and resilient through a lot of ups and downs.

"It starts defensively and it always does in this program," said junior guard Maud Ranger. "We go for every loose ball and every rebound and crush the o-boards. It was definitely a toughness match and we knew that the grittier team and the team that would fight more would be the winner. Being more physical is what helped us in this game."

The first quarter saw a defensive struggle that ended in a 12-11 score in favor of the Mustangs. Westmont shot just 21.4 percent and did not make a two-point field goal. The Warriors did, however, go three for eight from 3-point range. The Master's went four of 11 from the field (36.4 percent), including two of five from beyond the arc.

"In the first quarter, we were getting good shots, but we were just missing shots that we usually make," critiqued Moore. "At the end of the first quarter, we told them to keep shooting and shoot with confidence and the ball would go in."

Westmont started the second quarter on an 8-0 run courtesy of a traditional three-point play by Gabriella Stoll, two jumpers by Stefanie Berberabe and a free throw by Larson.

"Stefanie was such a spark for us in the first half off the bench," said Moore. "She is so dynamic. Good things happen when she is on the court because of how hard she plays and because of her athleticism and speed."

Berberabe finished with 13 points and four steals for the Warriors. Westmont had just 12 turnovers and forced 20. They hit 17-24 free throws in the second half while the Mustangs were 5-9.

Larson was pitted against GSAC MVP Stefanie Soares who stands 6-6 and ranks first in the NAIA in both rebounds (12.71 per game) and blocks (5.0 per game) and is fourth in the NAIA in field goal percentage (58.1 percent). Soares led the Mustangs with 15 points, 26 rebounds (11 offensive) and five blocks.

"We knew we weren't going to be able to get much in the paint tonight, so we talked about how our posts needed to step out and shoot with confidence," said Moore. "Kaitlin is a good three-point shooter and I am proud of her for knocking down her free throws tonight too. She is a real competitor and you saw her rise to that challenge with the competition being so high tonight."

After a layup by the Mustang's Rebekah Thorns made the score 19-14 with 5:35 to play in the first half, Westmont scored the next five points to go up 24-14. Larson was fouled on a layup and added the free throw and Sydney Brown added a jumper. Brown would finish with three points, a team-high nine rebounds and three assists.

"Offensively, it was about making the right looks," said Ranger. "They played a really aggressive zone, so it was all about focus, smarts and moving the ball around."

The two teams scored equally the rest of the second quarter and Westmont took a 31-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Defense was on display in the third quarter with each team allowing its opponent just seven points. The two teams scored equally in the final frame as well, though at a higher rate. Each tallied 22 points.

Range produced nine points and six rebounds for the Warriors while Lauren Tsuneishi added eight points and three rebounds. Iyree Jarrett contributed seven points and five rebounds.

As a team, Westmont recorded eight steals which led to a 20-12 turnover advantage for the Warriors.

"We have won four GSAC Tournaments in a row with a lot of different teams and a lot of different personnel," reflected Moore on the team's record-breaking accomplishment. "I am proud that the program has sustained excellence throughout different classes and different players. That is because the players we have are phenomenal at leaving a legacy and passing on our core values and how we do things. It is always about team first and not the individual. This team bought into that and is selfless and incredibly kind to one another. They want to fight for each other out on the court. They have been a joy to coach this year."

With the win, Westmont earns an automatic berth in the NAIA National Tournament that begins on Wednesday, March 13 in Billings, Montana. The Warriors will learn their seeding and first-round opponent when the tournament bracket is announced by the NAIA on Wednesday, March 6 at 3:00 p.m. PDT. The Warriors were the NAIA runner-up last year, losing to Freed-Hardeman of Tennessee in the final, 76-64.

"Nationals will be a new experience for the majority of the team," noted Moore. "We will prepare the same way we prepare for every single game. Traditionally, our Westmont teams are playing their basketball at this time of year and that is true again this year."