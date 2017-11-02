Westmont Women Win in Season Opener Against Western Oregon

College Basketball

(MONMOUTH, Ore.) Westmont Women's Basketball (1-0), ranked at number seven in the NAIA, opened the 2017-18 season with a 65-52 victory over Western Oregon.

Senior center Morgan Haskins tallied 22 points to lead the Warriors in scoring. Haskins made eight of 13 shots from the field and six of eight from the free throw line. Haskins also collected eight rebounds.

Sophomore guard Maud Ranger added 17 points and six boards, connecting on four of her nine three-point attempts.

Senior forward Lauren McCoy nearly notched a double double, recording 10 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Joy Krupa posted a team-high 11 rebounds while contributing five points and four assists to the Warriors' cause.

Trailing 9-8 in the first quarter, the Wolves of Western Oregon closed out the final two and one-half minutes of the opening frame on an 8-1 lead to take a 16-10 advantage.

Westmont started the second quarter with a lay-up from freshman guard Cassidy Tiegs, a pair of free throws from McCoy and a jumper from red-shirt freshman guard Madison Kast to tie the game at 16. The two teams traded baskets throughout the second period. However, Western Oregon's Shelby Snook recorded back-to-back three-pointers to close out the half with a 29-24 lead for the Wolves.

In the first minute of the third quarter, the Wolves stretched their lead to eight points (32-24). That's when the game turned in favor of the Warriors. Westmont outscored Western Oregon 19-3 before the horn sounded at the end of the third period of play.

Ranger started the Warrior rally with a three-pointer and a jumper. After Savannah Heugly responded with a jumper for the Wolves, Westmont reeled off 12 straight points – eight by Haskins and two each by Krupa and McCoy.

Kaylie Boschma added a free throw for the Wolves before McCoy scored on a layup to end the quarter with an eight-point Warrior lead.

In the fourth quarter, Westmont outscored Western Oregon 22-17, extending the Warrior lead to as many as 16 points.

The Warriors will play two more games in the Pacific Northwest before returning home. On Saturday, Westmont will take on Multnomah in Portland. On Sunday, Westmont will head to Eugene for an exhibition game with the University of Oregon.