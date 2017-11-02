Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:13 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Women Win in Season Opener Against Western Oregon

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | November 2, 2017 | 10:10 p.m.

(MONMOUTH, Ore.) Westmont Women's Basketball (1-0), ranked at number seven in the NAIA, opened the 2017-18 season with a 65-52 victory over Western Oregon.

Senior center Morgan Haskins tallied 22 points to lead the Warriors in scoring. Haskins made eight of 13 shots from the field and six of eight from the free throw line. Haskins also collected eight rebounds.

Sophomore guard Maud Ranger added 17 points and six boards, connecting on four of her nine three-point attempts.

Senior forward Lauren McCoy nearly notched a double double, recording 10 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Joy Krupa posted a team-high 11 rebounds while contributing five points and four assists to the Warriors' cause.

Trailing 9-8 in the first quarter, the Wolves of Western Oregon closed out the final two and one-half minutes of the opening frame on an 8-1 lead to take a 16-10 advantage.

Westmont started the second quarter with a lay-up from freshman guard Cassidy Tiegs, a pair of free throws from McCoy and a jumper from red-shirt freshman guard Madison Kast to tie the game at 16. The two teams traded baskets throughout the second period. However, Western Oregon's Shelby Snook recorded back-to-back three-pointers to close out the half with a 29-24 lead for the Wolves.

In the first minute of the third quarter, the Wolves stretched their lead to eight points (32-24). That's when the game turned in favor of the Warriors. Westmont outscored Western Oregon 19-3 before the horn sounded at the end of the third period of play.

Ranger started the Warrior rally with a three-pointer and a jumper. After Savannah Heugly responded with a jumper for the Wolves, Westmont reeled off 12 straight points – eight by Haskins and two each by Krupa and McCoy.

Kaylie Boschma added a free throw for the Wolves before McCoy scored on a layup to end the quarter with an eight-point Warrior lead.

In the fourth quarter, Westmont outscored Western Oregon 22-17, extending the Warrior lead to as many as 16 points.

The Warriors will play two more games in the Pacific Northwest before returning home. On Saturday, Westmont will take on Multnomah in Portland. On Sunday, Westmont will head to Eugene for an exhibition game with the University of Oregon.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 