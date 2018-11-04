Westmont Women’s Basketball Falls to UCLA in Exhibition

College Basketball

Taking on a second Pac-12 opponent in three days, the NAIA 8th-ranked Westmont women's basketball team fell 75-55 in an exhibition match-up with UCLA.

Lauren Tsuneishi and Kaitlin Larson each scored 10 points for the Warriors.

Westmont trailed by just four points at the end of the first quarter, thanks largely to two three-points by Tsuneishi, one by Stefanie Berberabe and seven of eight free throws by Larson.

Taylor Rarick tallied nine points, making three of six from long distance. Iyree Jarrett recorded eight points for Westmont while Sydney Brown made her contribution under the boards with seven rebounds.

Westmont shot 40 percent from the three-point line making 12 of 30. In its two exhibition games, the Warriors have made 23 of 57 attempts from beyond the arc (40.4 percent).

The Warriors will tip-off the regular season on Tuesday when they host California Lutheran at 5:30 as part of a men's and women's doubleheader. The men will follow at 7:30 with a game against Bethesda.