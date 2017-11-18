College Basketball
Westmont Women’s Basketball Falls to Carroll
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 18, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.
Westmont went scoreless in the second quarter and suffered from cold shooting throughout the women’s basketball game and dropped a 39-34 decision against Carroll, Montana on Saturday night at Murchison Gym.
The Warriors shot 31 percent for the game (13-42) in suffering their second straight defeat. Carroll wasn’t much better, making just 29 percent of its shots (15-51).
Westmont was hurt by turnovers, committing 19.
Cassidy Tiegs led the Warriors with 12 points and Lauren McCoy added 11. Hannah Dean scored 15 to lead Carroll.
