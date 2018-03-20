Westmont Women’s Basketball Finishes as NAIA National Runner-Up

College Basketball

Despite five Warriors scoring in double figures, Westmont fell short in its bid for a second national championship.

Westmont lost to Freed-Hardeman of Tennessee, 76-64, in the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship game on Tuesday night in Billings, Mont.

The Lions got 69 of their points from three players. Sandrea Sylman led the way with 24 points, Kim Mallory had 23 and Carrie Hatchel had 22. Hatchel came off the bench to make six of seven 3-point attempts.

"Those three players had some of the best games of their careers on the night it mattered the most," said Westmont coach Kirsten Moore. "We tried a lot of different things to slow their scorers down. They had an answer for everything. Credit to them, they were really good tonight."

Joy Krupa led the Warriors in scoring with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Lauren McCoy tallied 13 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished off four assists. Morgan Haskin made five of seven shots from the field and two for two from the charity stripe to record 12 points and Lauren Tsuneishi and Maud Ranger each scored 11 points.

"I am incredibly proud of this team and what this group accomplished this year," said Moore. "We have been through a lot and this team showed its resiliency down to the very last buzzer here tonight.

"Obviously, it is hard to end on a loss after the run that we have been on. The things we can control – our attitude, our effort, our 'team-ism', what we stand for, what we are about – those things were so solid tonight. I want my young women to walk with their heads high about who they are, what they represented and what it means to be a Warrior."

After the game, Krupa was presented with the NAIA Hustle Award. She is the first Westmont player to receive the honor.

McCoy finished her Westmont career as the Warriors' leading scorer with 1,538 points. McCoy was named to the All-Tournament First Team and honored as an NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

Haskin finished her four-years atop the Warriors' career field goal percentage list at .568 (325 of 572).

Tsuneishi was named to the All-Tournament Second Team as a freshman.

"I thought we were fighters and fought the way I knew our team would all the way to the end," said Moore. "I am really proud of my team and the effort they have given all year. Tonight was no different. They gave phenomenal effort. That is all any of us can ask."

Freed-Hardeman shot 49.1 percent from the field (27 of 55) including 61.5 percent from beyond the arc (11 of 23). The Warriors made 44.8 percent (26 of 58) of their shots including 33.3 percent from 3-point range (7 of 21).

The Lions jumped out to a strong start in the first quarter, taking a 23-15 lead, and then extended their advantage to 39-27 in the second quarter. Westmont played Freed-Hardeman even in the second half and pulled to within five with 49 second remaining in the game. However, Westmont was unable to further reduce the deficit.

The Warriors end their 2017-18 season with a record of 26-7 and as the Golden State Athletic Conference Regular Season Champion, the GSAC Tournament Champion and the NAIA National Runner-up.

Under Moore, this was the 11th year in the last 12 that Westmont has been a part of the National Tournament field. During that span the Warriors have made five quarterfinal appearances, three semifinal appearances, two championship game appearances and hold one NAIA National Championship.