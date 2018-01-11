Westmont Women’s Basketball Wins at San Diego Christian

College Basketball

Westmont Women's Basketball won its fourth game in a row with a 64-52 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over the Hawks of San Diego Christian (7-9, 0-2) on Thursday in Cajon.

Senior forward Lauren McCoy tallied 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added three assists to lead the NAIA 14th-ranked Warriors (10-4, 3-0 GSAC).

Jae Ferrin and Cassidy Tiegs came off the bench to add 11 points apiece. Ferrin also pulled down nine rebounds. Joy Krupa recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and notched three steals.

Trailing 12-6 in the first quarter, Westmont produced an 8-3 run to pull within one (15-14) before the clock expired. Ferrin and Krupa recorded two layups each in the final two minutes and 10 seconds.

The Warriors continued their hot shooting in the second quarter, scoring the first 12 points. Tiegs scored on a jumper and layup before Ferrin recorded two more layups. McCoy added a layup and Tiegs hit a jumper to make the score 26-15.

The Hawks scored the next eight points to come within three (26-23), but Westmont closed out the half on a 7-2 run on a layup by McCoy, a 3-pointer by Tiegs and a steal and layup by Shelbie McKay.

After giving up a three-pointer to Danna Robles to start the second half, the Warriors peeled off nine straight points to go up by 14 (42-28). Lauren Tsuneish (nine points) drained a long-range bomb before Morgan Haskin (four points) and McCoy scored on back-to-back layups and Krupa hit a jumper.

The Warriors maintained at least a six-point lead the rest of the way.

Westmont shot 45.6 percent from the floor and won the battle of the boards 44-30.

The next stop on the Warriors' road trip is Phoenix for a game on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Christian (12-3, 1-1)