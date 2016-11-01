Westmont Women’s Basketball Wins Opener

College Basketball

The Westmont women's basketball team got an early start on the season, playing its first game on the first day of November and winning it, 65-50, over former Golden State Athletic Conference final Azusa Pacific at Murchison Gym.

Returning starters and NAIA All-Americans Aysia Shellmire and Lauren McCoy each had a double-double on the night: Shellmire with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and McCoy with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Aimee Brakken and Cora Chan were also key offensive contributors putting up 15 and 11 points, respectively.

The Warriors pulled away in the third period, outscoring the Cougars 16-6 to take a 43-26 lead.

Westmont will challenge itself this week with a a pair of exhibition games against Pac-12 opponents. On Thursday, the Warriors play at UCLA and then travel to Cal on Sunday.